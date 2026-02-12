  • Wednesday, 11th February, 2026

New Horizons Celebrates Tech Future with Multi-partnerships

New Horizons Nigeria and the Redeemed College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), recently sealed a strategic partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The collaboration further underscores New Horizons’ commitment to driving digital transformation and preparing Nigerian students for global competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, assured stakeholders of the organisation’s capacity to deliver excellence. He highlighted New Horizons’ 43-year legacy as a US-based international ICT training institution, with operations in over 90 countries and more than 400 centers worldwide.

Also speaking at the event, the Rector of RECTEM, Prof. Izobo-Martins Oladunni Oluwatoyin, in her remarks, expressed her delight at the partnership, describing it as a timely and laudable initiative that will provide students with entrepreneurial and future-ready digital skills, which will enable them to compete favorably with their counterparts across the globe.

