Firm Wins at HPE Partner Awards Night

TD Africa has once again reaffirmed its leadership position in Africa’s technology

Ecosystem as it emerges as “Distributor of the Year” at the Hewlett Packard

Enterprise (HPE) Award, operated by Selectium, which held recently in Ikoyi,

Lagos.

Receiving the award on behalf of TD Africa, Coordinating Managing Director, Chioma Chimere, described the recognition as a reflection of the company’s collaborative approach and commitment to excellence.

“This award is a testament to what we can achieve when we collaborate effectively, push boundaries, and remain focused on delivering value,” she said. “It highlights the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to providing innovative, reliable solutions for our customers. We sincerely thank the leadership of HPE and the wider partner community for their continued trust and support,” Chimere said.

Also speaking at the event, Country Manager (Nigeria) for Hewlett Packard

Enterprise operated by Selectium, Dr. Ifee Kojo, commended TD Africa for its

consistency and professionalism over the years.