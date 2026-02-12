Foundation Backs Govt’s Education Development Drive

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh Foundation has strengthened its focus on driving initiative that enhances government’s efforts for educational development in Nigeria.

The Foundation was established in honour of the late medical doctor and member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

As part of the initiative, the foundation recently held a special programme at St. Columba’s Grammar School, Agbor, in Delta State, with the theme: ‘Your Future, Your Choice’, where the Foundation presented a cheque of N2.7 million to cover examination fees for students sitting for West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), and the Junior Secondary School (JSS3) examinations.

The Foundation also rewarded academic excellence by giving cash gifts to the best students across the nine academic arms of the school. In addition, notebooks and writing materials were distributed to support effective learning among the students.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Foundation, Mrs. Bose Ojougboh, emphasised the importance of giving back to the institution that helped shape Dr. Cairo’s life and values, noting that St. Columba’s Grammar School played a significant role in shaping Dr. Cairo’s life.

She added that the foundation remained committed to inspiring current students to remain focused and hardworking while reminding the students that obstacles should not be seen as roadblocks, but as stepping stones for growth, encouraging them to turn challenges into opportunities.