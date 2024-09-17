Sokoto Govt Convokes 88 Returnee Sudanese Medical Students at Usman Danfodio Varsity

•As higher education commissioner lauds governor

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Sokoto State Government has concluded the convocation of no fewer than 88 returnee medical students which held at Kasarawa Conference Centre, Sokoto.

The medical graduates who were studying at the Sudan International University Khartoum were repatriated back to Nigeria due to war to continue their study at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Medical College, where they successfully completed their medical programme

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi, who represented Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the convocation ceremony commended the governor’s uncommon commitment to higher education in the state.

He also described the sterling achievements recorded in the state, as a result of top priority accorded to the education sector by the governor.

The commissioner further described the governor as education friendly who swung into action and ensured the students were appropriately put back to their studies.

His words: “One part of the project for this year is dedicated to education, our tertiary institutions have been positively done, infrastructure is provided, this is part of the agenda of the government.

“The governor will continue with his passion and put it as a priority to see that we have qualitative education, where students can run, because education is considered as a right of this administration.”

The commissioner however extended Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s congratulations to the graduating students and urged them to utilize their knowledge in a professional manner that provides humanity.