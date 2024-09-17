NBA Commiserates with Borno Flood Victims, Sets up Dedicated Account for Donations

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed its condolences to victims of the recent devastating flood in Borno State, and pledged its commitment to support colleagues and residents in the State.

NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, stated this in a condolence letter addressed to the Chairman of the NBA Maiduguri Branch, which conveyed the Association’s sadness over the incident, and its commitment to providing immediate relief to those impacted.

The flood, which ravaged parts of Borno State, have caused immense loss and hardship, displacing numerous residents, and severely affecting legal professionals in the area. Recognising the plight of their colleagues, the NBA has dispatched a delegation to Maiduguri to assess the damage firsthand and commiserate with those affected.

To ensure swift and effective support, the NBA appointed Auta Nyada, NBA Welfare Secretary, and Ehi Barnabas Henry, NBA Assistant General Secretary, to work closely with the leadership of the NBA Maiduguri Branch in coordinating relief efforts. The Association aims to mobilise all available resources, to offer assistance where it is most needed.

The NBA has also set up a dedicated account, “NBA North-East Support Account, Account No. 0780027440, Access Bank Plc”, where colleagues who wish to contribute to the relief efforts can make their donations. The NBA reaffirms its commitment to catering for the general welfare of its members, particularly during pressing moments of adversity.

“We stand united in our resolve to support and uplift our colleagues during this moment of need”, stated Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, in the letter. The NBA extends its sincerest sympathy and unwavering commitment, to providing the necessary assistance and support to those affected by the flood in Borno State.

In another related development, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN on Thursday September 12, 2024, inaugurated the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum (NBAWF) and four other Committees. The other four committees are National Litigation Committee, Citizens Liberties Committee, Adjudicature Review Committee (ARC), and 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) Planning Committee.