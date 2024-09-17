Governor AbdulRazaq Tasks Kwara Judges to be Impartial, Diligent

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Chairman Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, at the weekend, called on the newly sworn-in Judges of Kwara High Court, to discharge their duties with “diligence, impartiality, and overriding interest of the community and national security”.

The newly sworn-in Judges are, Justices Ibijoke Olabisi Olawoyin; Fatimah Funsho Abdulrasaq; Oluwatosin Adenike Adeniyi; Yusuf Diko Adebayo; Olalekan Osuolale Ajayi; and Muritala Folohunsho.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated the Judges on their appointment, and expressed confidence that they will remain committed to the administration of justice for all.

He called the development another milestone, as it was the first time six Judges were sworn-in at the same time in the State.

“This also makes a total of eleven High Court Judges, that I have administered their oath of office within five years in office”, he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq stated, “I congratulate the newly appointed Judges and their families. I also celebrate your hard work, and other noble qualities that brought you here.

“Today, you have been entrusted with the immense responsibility of upholding justice, and ensuring that the rights of every citizen are protected.

“As you take on this noble task, remember that your decisions will shape the lives of individuals and the fabric of our society.

“Let me remind you of the remarkable words of Usman Dan Fodio, who said that ‘a kingdom can endure unbelief, but it cannot endure with injustice.”

The Governor said he will continue to support the Judiciary, recalling how the administration has renovated and remodelled several courts within the State.