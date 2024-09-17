Edo, Lagos, Bayelsa Struggle to Keep Pace as Delta Leads in Medal Rush

Omon-Julius Onabuin Asaba

Stephen Keshi Stadium and other centres around Asaba have continued to be a beehive of various sporting activities as Delta State leads on the medal table, four days into the 8th National Youth Games.

The host state was leading in the number of medals so far won by the participating states in the events concluded in the 10-day event.

The official medals table released on Sunday night by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) shows that Delta State’s team has won 18 Gold, Seven (7) Silver and 10 Bronze medals.

Edo State comes behind the host with nine Gold, five Silver and nine Bronze while Oyo State followed closely with seven Gold, three Silver and no bronze medal.

Meanwhile, in the Shooting Sport event, Augustine Ellah of Team Cross River on Monday afternoon clinched a gold medal in the men’s rifle shooting range at the National Youth Games.

Elsewhere, young gymnast, Etiosa Success, scored 16.80 in Aerobics to win Gold for Edo State.

At the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday, David Udoh of Delta State won the 400m boys gold medal in a time 49.33secs.

Team Delta made it double, as Ngozi Treasure Okereke of Delta State won the 400m girls final in a time of 53:50 seconds.

Team Delta also celebrated in the Gymnastics event after winning 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

It was Team Delta all the way in Judo, where the state got her first Gold in the – 32kg girls event through Marvelous Duru.

Ondo state was second, while Edo and Abia were joint third.

In the Para-athletics events concluded yesterday, Lagos grabbed the gold in shot put in f46/47 boys, while Team Edo got the silver medal. Nasarawa settled for the bronze.

In Shot put F42/44 girls, Akwa Ibom got the gold, Kwara silver and Abia bronze.

In Long jump F46/47 girls, Bayelsa got the gold medal, Imo silver and Kwara bronze. Team Delta captured the gold medal in the Long jump F46/47 boys, with Bauchi settling for the silver and Katsina the bronze.