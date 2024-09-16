  • Monday, 16th September, 2024

Zenith Bank /Delta Principals’ Cup to Kick off  Oct 4 in Asaba

Sport | 43 mins ago

The organisers of the annual Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup have  announced October 4 as the kickoff date for the seventh edition of the competition.

In a timeline released, the official kickoff will take place at the St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State.

The preliminary matches and screening will take place between Monday October 7 and Friday October 18 across all local government areas of the state with the zonal matches expected to take place across four designated venues within the state taking place from October 21 to 25.

The quarterfinal and semifinal games will take place on October 28 and 30 respectively with third place game and final match to be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on November 7.

Top Delta Dtate government officials and Zenith Bank topshots are billed to grace the kickoff game of the annual developmental competition involving all secondary schools in the state.

