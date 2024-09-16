Tinubu Back in Abuja After Visits to China, UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, after an official visit to China and a stopover in the United Kingdom.

The President was received at around 10:40pm on Sunday at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport by top government officials including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.



During his state visit to China, Tinubu attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and held talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The two nations elevated their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”



Several key agreements were signed, including a $1 billion iron ore-to-steel project and the Lagos Green Rail Line.

President Tinubu also addressed issues of global peace and multilateralism at FOCAC before meeting with members of the Nigerian diaspora in China.

While in the UK, the President held discussions on climate change with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace in London.