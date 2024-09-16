Oyebanji Tasks Ekiti Lawmakers on Constructive Oversight Functions

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has tasked lawmakers in the seventh state House of Assembly on constructive oversight functions.

The state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Habibat Adubiaro, gave the admonition at a one-day retreat for Ekiti State House of Assembly members.

Governor Oyebanji, who gave the charge at the weekend also enjoined the lawmakers to uphold the principle of integrity, diligence and service towards changing the future of residents of the state.

According to him, “Our legislative body must actively engage with stakeholders, including community members, experts and other governmental bodies. We must ensure we work effectively with executive agencies to ensure that oversight is constructive.

“Our work is not just about creating policy but about changing the future of Ekiti State and improve the lives our dear citizens. I wish to urge you to seize this opportunity to refresh and restrategise in ensuring that we are diligent in our legislative oversight functions.”

While speaking on the theme: ‘Legislating and Oversight in a Challenging Time’, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, opined that the retreat is in preparations for the new legislative year.

He pledged the commitment of the legislators on more effective representation and oversight in the challenging period while decrying the poor salary structure of the legislative arm of government.

The Speaker stressed that: “When you look at the humongous request members receive everyday, the Assembly is still earning what the then members of the 4th Assembly earned. You have to manage the expectations of the people and manage your own resources so that all will work together and for the common good of our people and the development of the state.

“We won’t do less and we are upping our game. We will ensure that we have laws that are live impacting that touches even the vulnerable members of the society. We will carry out our oversight functions and carry it out so that there will be transparency and accountability in governance.”

The lectures delivered by the resource persons include: ‘Financial Management and Welfare of Members of the state house of Assembly’, by the Commissioner for Finance, Akin Oyebode; ‘Legislative And Oversight in a Troubled Time’, by Mike Omilusi, and ‘Drowning in the Sea of Expectations: The Constituent Financial Pressure and Legislative Responsibilities of Lawmakers in Nigeria’, delivered by Akeem Bello.