Gunmen Attack Police Station in Anambra, Kill Two Officers

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen suspected to be secessionist elements Monday attacked Umunze police station, killing two personnel on duty.

The gunmen, who shot sporadically while attacking the police station, also burnt a building within the premises of the station.

Umunze, which is in Anambra South Senatorial district, is a boarder town with communities in Imo State.

There have been series of attacks on police facilities in Anambra in recent times, under the headship of Mr Obono Itam as Commissioner of Police, with no news of arrest or resistance. Many police personnel have in this way lost their lives.

Meanwhile, police authorities in the state have confirmed the attack.

The spokesperson of the police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a press release, said operatives of the command recovered some improvised explosive devices, and have gone after the attackers.

He said: “Arsonist and armed secessionist group members in the early hours of today 16/9/2024 attacked the Umunze Police Station.

“Joint Security Forces comprising the police, army, navy, civil defence and other security agencies have recovered five unexploded improvised explosives and are on their trail.

“The suspected armed proscribed group invaded the facility with improvised explosives, shooting sporadically and fire caught part of the station.

“Two of police operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc, paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue.”

He said CP Itam has visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment to reinforce and reassess security deployment.

He urged anyone with information that will aid the investigation to come forward, adding that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.