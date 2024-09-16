AAJ Express Moves to Enhance Local Logistics Sector

Raheem Akingbolu

Indigenous international logistics firm, AAJ Express, has announced the launch of its nationwide doorstep delivery service. With this, the firm has thus begun its foray into the local logistics market, after years of operations and innovation on the global stage.

Already, the company has made significant investments in cutting-edge technology and operational infrastructure, to provide a seamless and efficient delivery experience across Nigeria.

The new service, according to the company, would offer real-time parcel tracking, ensuring that customers can monitor their parcels all the way.

In his remarks, the Founder/CEO of AAJ Express, Adekunle Adeyemo, reiterated his commitment to revolutionising the logistics industry in Nigeria.

Adeyemo said: “Our mission is to deliver a tech-driven, affordable and premium service that meets the diverse needs of e-commerce businesses, corporate entities and individuals throughout the country. With real-time parcel tracking and a focus on excellence, we are setting a new standard for local delivery.

“AAJ Express’ innovative approach and commitment to quality service were recently recognised by Business Day Newspaper, which named the company the Most Innovative Logistics Company of the Year 2023.”

This accolade highlights the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of logistics and delivering exceptional service. Currently operating 40 express centres across the country, AAJ Express has an ambitious plan for further expansion.

The company envisions establishing a delivery centre in every local government area, ensuring comprehensive coverage and enhanced service delivery nationwide.

The launch of the Nationwide Doorstep Delivery service is a pivotal moment for AAJ Express, representing the company’s dedication to bringing its world-class logistics solution to a broader audience.

The company is poised to redefine local delivery with its innovative approach, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

AAJ Express is a leading logistics company renowned for its innovation and excellence in both international and local delivery solutions. It is also dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers across Nigeria and beyond.

Founded five years ago, the company has, in a short period, become a leader in the industry.