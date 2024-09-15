Dafinone Lauds Sister, Daphne’s Appointment to NIRSAL Board

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated his sister, Dr. Daphne Dafinone, on her appointment as a board member of the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) PLC.

Two weeks ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dissolved the previous board and executive directors of NIRSAL and, in an official statement, announced the appointment of new board members.

In a statement, Dafinone described his sister, Daphne, as a highly experienced and thorough auditor with extensive expertise in corporate governance.

He noted that she brings over 30 years of experience in areas such as due diligence, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, reverse takeovers, debt restructuring schemes, fundraising, valuation exercises, feasibility reviews and infrastructure project valuation to her new role in the NIRSAL Board.

Dr. Dafinone is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

She earned her Ph.D in Internal Audit & Corporate Governance from City University, London, in 2001.

Dr. Dafinone serves as Chief Operating Officer of Crowe Dafinone. She joined the firm in 1990 after working with KPMG Peat Marwick McLintock Chartered Accountants in the United Kingdom, gaining vast professional experience.

Senator Dafinone added: “On behalf of the Dafinone family and the people of Delta Central, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Daphne Dafinone on her well-deserved appointment as a Board Member of NIRSAL. Your appointment is a testament to your years of dedication and diligence in corporate governance, audit and consulting roles.

“We are confident that your over 30 years of experience as an auditor will be instrumental in helping NIRSAL achieve its core mandate of de-risking agricultural lending.”

The senator also congratulated other key members of the new NIRSAL leadership, including Chairman, Muhammad Abdullahi; Managing Director and CEO, Babajide Arowosafe, and board members, Mallam Ado Wanka, Hamidu Sa’ad, Bankole Allibay, and Shehu Balarabe.

He encouraged them to steer NIRSAL towards achieving its organizational goals.