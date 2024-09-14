Video: NNPC Deploys over 100 Tankers to Dangote Refinery after Final Deal to Lift Petrol

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

After striking a deal with the new Dangote Refinery, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has begun mobilising trucks to the 650,000 barrels per day facility located in Lagos in preparation for the loading of petrol from the plant.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) Zacch Adedeji, had earlier told journalists in Abuja that the NNPC will begin loading from the $20 billion refinery on Sunday (tomorrow).

A video seen by THISDAY showed that the national oil company had mobilised hundreds of trucks to the facility, which is expected to refine at least 25 million litres per day of petrol to the local market in the first instance.

A separate media report indicated that about 500 had been sent to the Dangote refinery to enable the NNPC, which is the sole off-taker for now under a naira-for-crude sale deal, begin lifting of the fuel.

The move would enable the product to be distributed to oil marketers at a price that is competitive for the Nigerian market.

Watch video