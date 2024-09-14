Victor Umeh: Balance of Representation, Empowerment

Pat Onukwuli





In the vast arena of Nigeria’s National Assembly, where power often drowns out purpose, where some are content being mere observers, the role of a Senator in this landscape demands a good knowledge of the law and a deep understanding of the people. It also requires a delicate balance between the duties of legislation, oversight, and advocacy, all while remaining attuned to the pulse of a member’s primary constituency. Senator Victor Umeh has not only grasped this balance; he has mastered it, transforming his role into an inspiration of hope for his people of Anambra Central.

Umeh stands as a litmus test of focused leadership. A ranking member of the Senate, he embodies the essence of Stephen Covey’s wisdom: “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”

His journey in the Senate demonstrates his firm commitment to his primary role, crafting laws and being a staunch voice for his constituents while embracing the broader responsibilities that genuine leadership demands.

In the Senate, where the stakes are high and the consequences profound, Umeh has distinguished himself as a leader who recognises the gravity of his role. He remains resolutely dedicated to his primary function, the awareness that representing means not just occupying a seat but serving as a conduit for channelling constituents’ hopes, fears, and aspirations into action. Like Steve Jobs famously said, “The most important thing is to be true to yourself and your work. Everything else is secondary.” He has remained faithful to his responsibilities, ensuring that his voice in the Senate is a powerful advocate for his constituency.

Umeh’s legislative work is not just about passing laws; it is about championing causes that resonate deeply with the needs of his people. Recently, he boldly called for an overhaul of Nigeria’s petroleum industry, advocating for the dismissal of its managers in light of the hyperinflation of petroleum prices, reflecting his commitment not just to probity but to giving ears to the cries of his people. Through constant media statements and public engagements, he has made it clear that his primary task is to serve as a voice of reason, a sentinel guarding the interests of those who have entrusted him with their mandate.

Yet, in his wisdom, Umeh recognises that authentic leadership goes beyond fulfilling primary duties. He echoes the philosophy of Peter Drucker, who famously said, “First things first, but second things are not second.” For Umeh, secondary tasks are not mere afterthoughts but integral to a holistic approach to leadership. He sees that while the primary duty of a senator is to legislate and represent, the ancillary functions, those secondary tasks, are equally essential in creating a lasting legacy.

This pragmatic approach is evident in his commitment to community empowerment through the Victor Umeh Education Foundation (VUMEF). Over 17 years ago, driven by a deep love for education and a keen belief in its transformative power, Umeh founded VUMEF. His vision was clear: to use education as a tool for human capacity development, a means to eradicate poverty, and a strategy for crime control. Since its inception, VUMEF has empowered over 300 individuals, providing scholarships to bright and needy students, enabling them to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.

The impact of VUMEF is profound. Its beneficiaries are doctors, engineers, lawyers, and other professionals who now contribute meaningfully to society. The Foundation has supported those pursuing advanced degrees, including Master’s Degrees and PhD programmes, as well as clergy members. Umeh’s belief in the unquantifiable gains of sponsoring a child in school reflects his broader vision of human empowerment, an investment in the future that yields dividends far beyond the individual, enriching entire communities and society.

These scholarships are more than just financial aid; they are a lifeline, a bridge across the chasm of inequality that too often denies the most deserving of their rightful place in the sun. For every student who receives one of these scholarships, there is a story of transformation, a story of potential realised, dreams fulfilled, and futures forever changed. In his wisdom, Umeh knows that education can change the world, one student at a time.

His contributions do not end with education. He is an architect of progress, a leader who knows that development requires more action than words. Umeh has spearheaded numerous constituent projects addressing immediate needs and long-term aspirations. The construction of vital infrastructure marks his tenure in the Senate, the provision of healthcare facilities, and the empowerment of local businesses. Each project is imbued with a sense of purpose and direction, reflecting Umeh’s deep perception that proper development requires more than words; it demands action.

These projects are not mere tokens of goodwill but deliberate efforts to build a foundation for sustainable growth. Umeh’s philosophy of purposeful representation characterises his work, as he measures every action by its potential to create lasting change. He understands that providing infrastructure, healthcare, and business support is about meeting immediate needs and laying the groundwork for a future where prosperity is within reach for all.

Umeh is a leader who has mastered balancing the demands of primary and secondary tasks. He has kept the main thing, remaining faithful to his core duties as a legislator while recognising the importance of community empowerment and development. He blends representation and action harmoniously, crafting laws with the well-being of his constituents in mind and designing projects to uplift and empower.

His leadership style reminds us that true greatness lies not in the grandeur of one’s title but in the impact of one’s actions. He has shown that it is possible to excel in one’s primary role while embracing broader leadership responsibilities. His work in the Senate and his commitment to education through VUMEF testifies to his vision that leadership is about more than holding office; it is about making a difference in the lives of others.

As one reflects on Umeh’s delivery, there is an inherent reminder of his wisdom of balancing first things with second things, staying faithful to his core responsibilities, and embracing the broader tasks that define authentic leadership. He embodies a leader who has kept the main thing the main thing while ensuring that the second things are not left behind. His legacy is one of purpose, empowerment, and inspiration for future generations to lead when they hold power with integrity, vision, and a deep commitment to the well-being of those they will serve.

Finally, what Senator Victor Umeh is accomplishing is not just a series of legislative victories or developmental projects; it is the creation of a new narrative for Anambra Central, a narrative of hope, progress, and possibility. He shows that one can overcome even the most entrenched challenges with vision, dedication, and a genuine commitment to the common good.

.Onukwuli writes from Bolton, UK, via patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk