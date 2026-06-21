INEC Declares APC’s Faduyile Winner of Ondo South Bye-Election

Fidelis David in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Prof. Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District bye-election held on Saturday.

Faduyile is a former National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and currently the Special Adviser on Health Matters to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The INEC returning officer, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Gbenga Solomon-Ibileye, said Faduyile polled 68,474 votes to defeat Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), who scored 1,411 votes, Adesanya Olaoluwa of Action People’s Party (APP) and Clement Funso-Nejo of Boot Party (BP) who recorded 213 and 70 votes, respectively.

Solomon-Ibileye who made the announcement on at the collation centre in Okitipupa, Okitipupa council area of the state said the total votes cast were 70,770, with 602 rejected which took place across six LGAs: Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Irele, Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

It was conducted to fill the vacant seat left by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim following his appointment as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Mutiu Agboke, said the bye-election served as a “testing ground” for 2027.

Speaking after the declaration of the result, Agboke noted that the minor hiccups observed would help the commission prepare better, adding that all staff deployed to riverine areas returned safely, with no negative incidents reported.