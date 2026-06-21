Again, Iran Shuts Strait of Hormuz, Warns US, Iran Deal at Risk as Israel Resumes Attacks on Lebanon

*Tehran accuses Washington of ‘bad faith’, failure to enforce ceasefire commitments

*Iranian officials head to Switzerland for critical talks with US but signal little progress expected

Sunday Ehigiator

Iran yesterday dramatically raised the stakes in the Middle East crisis by once again announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil shipping routes, while simultaneously dispatching a high-level delegation to Switzerland for talks with the United States.

Tehran has, however, warned that the talks could collapse unless Washington fulfils its commitments under a recently signed peace agreement.



The move came amid renewed bloodshed in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes killed at least 16 people, including two children, only hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, Tehran’s joint military command accused the United States of failing to uphold the first clause of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier last week, which called for an end to hostilities across the region, including Lebanon.



“It should be noted that this is the first step in responding to the enemy’s breach of its commitments,” the military command declared.

“Should the aggression continue, further measures would be planned and implemented to compel the enemy to abide by its obligations,” the statement added.

Iran specifically cited Israel’s continued military operations and refusal to withdraw from southern Lebanon as evidence that Washington had failed to honour the agreement.

The announcement effectively reversed the reopening of the strategic waterway earlier in the week following the signing of the interim accord.



Moments later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an even stronger warning to global shipping operators.

“It is emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and vessels should not approach the Strait of Hormuz; otherwise, their security will be at risk,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by Fars News Agency.

The warning rattled global energy markets because nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow maritime corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to international waters.



Despite Iran’s declaration, the United States military insisted commercial traffic continued through the waterway.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 55 merchant vessels had successfully transited the strait yesterday, transporting more than 17 million barrels of oil and other cargo to international markets.

“U.S. forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect,” CENTCOM said.

Talks Proceed Despite Deepening Distrust

Even as Tehran escalated pressure on Washington, Iranian authorities confirmed that their delegation would travel to Bürgenstock, Switzerland, for long-awaited technical talks aimed at implementing the broader peace agreement and negotiating the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.



The Iranian team is expected to include Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf; Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi; senior central bank officials; and energy sector representatives.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bagahei made clear that Tehran sees the talks as an opportunity to demand compliance rather than negotiate concessions.



“This trip is therefore about demanding that the other side fulfill its obligations,” Bagahei said.

“If part of the other side’s commitments is not implemented, the entire memorandum of understanding will be jeopardized.”

He stressed that negotiations toward a final and comprehensive agreement would only begin once Iran was satisfied that the US had ensured implementation of the existing commitments.

Iranian state media echoed the warning, saying the delegation’s mission was to “follow up on and demand the implementation of the other side’s commitments.”

Pakistan, Qatar Push for Breakthrough

Pakistan, which played a leading role in brokering the agreement, confirmed that negotiations would commence today (Sunday) with support from Qatari mediators.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said: “Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions.



“Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.”

As part of efforts to salvage momentum, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi in Tehran yesterday.



On the US side, senior envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, have already arrived in Switzerland to prepare for negotiations.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed the development during an interview with Fox News.

“Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation,” Vance said.

“We’ll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, the Qatari government, and the Pakistani government arrive.”

He added: “That may happen as soon as tomorrow, but these things are always a little bit in flux.”

Vance also indicated that he expected to travel to Switzerland personally “sometime in the next couple of days.”

Lebanon Fighting Threatens Fragile Peace Effort

Despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli strikes on Nabatiyeh and nearby villages killed at least 16 people and left several others trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry later announced that the death toll from the latest Israel-Hezbollah war had surpassed 4,000.

The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of firing more than 50 rockets and projectiles at Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon overnight.



“These attacks constitute repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation,” the Israeli military said.

“The IDF will not tolerate attacks against Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers and will respond with determination to any act of aggression directed against them.”



Israeli forces subsequently launched strikes against what they described as Hezbollah command centres and militant positions.

Hezbollah, however, rejected Israel’s accusations and insisted it remained committed to the ceasefire.

“The Islamic Resistance declares that, while remaining committed to the ceasefire, it will not hesitate to confront any attempt by the enemy to seize territory and expand its occupation,” the group said.



The organisation accused Israel of repeatedly violating the agreement and argued that the continued presence of Israeli troops inside Lebanese territory amounted to a breach of the memorandum itself.

Netanyahu Refuses Withdrawal Demand

A major sticking point remains Israel’s refusal to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed that Israeli forces will remain in what he describes as a security zone until all threats to Israel are eliminated.

Iran and Hezbollah, however, insist that a full Israeli withdrawal is a prerequisite for any sustainable peace arrangement.

Meanwhile, Washington has continued to push ahead with plans for a new round of talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives scheduled for next week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations remained the “only feasible path” toward reconstruction, economic recovery and a lasting peace.