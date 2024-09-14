Siasia Still Disposed to S’Eagles Job if NFF Approaches, but Says He Won’t Jump at It

In spite of berating the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for not showing support during his trying times over corruption charges by FIFA, former senior Nigeria’s football team’s coach, Samson Siasia has revealed that he is open to negotiating with the country’s football governing body if he was approached for the Super Eagles coaching job.

Since Siasia retired from active football in 2000, he has spent a huge chunk of his coaching career with Nigeria. The former Julius Berger man was appointed as the Flying Eagles coach between 2005 and 2007 before getting promoted to the under-23 team.

Siasia was in charge of Nigeria’s under-23 team for three years before getting appointed as the senior team’s coach in 2010. However, he was sacked after his inability to land the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations ticket.

He got the job again in 2016 on an interim basis, but he barely lasted months before he was let go.

Siasia has been out of job for the past five years after FIFA banned him from all football-related activities due to corruption.

However, the 57-year-old is back from his ban, and he has been touted as a potential option for the Super Eagles job due to their lack of a permanent gaffer.

When queried on if he was willing to take on the Super Eagles job, Siasia revealed that he was open, but he would want to get a proper contract to avoid problems.

“I know the situation we’re in, but you just have to negotiate. I have to sit down and discuss with them. I just don’t want to jump in if they ask me to come in there because it’s a very difficult situation,” Siasia said.

“Nigerians don’t want to hear anything other than a win. But if you don’t have a team and you don’t plan well, how can you win?

“So it has to be back and forth discussions and compromises to see how we can meet on a common ground.

“I’m not going to throw myself in there. The Super Eagles job is not the only job in the world. I want to win, but I have to do it the right way, they have to do it the right way.”

Augustine Eguavoen is currently the interim coach of the Super Eagles. He was in charge of Nigeria’s last two games against Benin and Rwanda, and claimed one win and a draw.

Rangers Secure Crucial Win over Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca

Enugu Rangers took a significant step towards the CAF Champions League group stage with a 1-0 victory over Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca, thanks to a stunning strike from Kazeem Ogunleye, Soccernet.ng reports.

The first-leg encounter of the final preliminary round took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, where Rangers were able to edge out a resilient Sagrada side.

Having already navigated past Comoros’ US Zilimadjou in the previous round, Rangers entered this tie full of confidence.

The Nigerian champions won 1-0 away in the first leg and followed it up with a 1-1 draw at home to progress.

However, Sagrada Esperanca, the champions of Angola, also arrived in Nigeria in strong form.

They had dominated Seychelles’ St Louis Suns United, winning both legs for an impressive 4-0 aggregate victory in the previous round.

Sagrada proved to be a tough opponent, frustrating Rangers’ attacking efforts with solid defending throughout the match.

For large periods, the Angolan side looked poised to secure a valuable away draw. But in the 80th minute, Kazeem Ogunleye broke the deadlock with a moment of individual brilliance.

The 18-year-old midfielder, formerly of Plateau United, unleashed a powerful long-range shot from outside the box, leaving the Sagrada goalkeeper with no chance as the ball flew into the net.

The goal is Ogunleye’s first on the continental stage, a milestone in his burgeoning career.

Rangers now take a slim 1-0 lead into the second leg, which will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, Luanda, Angola on Sunday, September 22.

The aggregate winner will secure a coveted spot in the lucrative CAF Champions League group stage. Rangers remain Nigeria’s only hope in the competition after Remo Stars were eliminated by FAR Rabat in the first round.