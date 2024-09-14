Command Secondary School Kaduna ’89 Set to Host Reunion in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Arrangements have been concluded for the hosting of Command Secondary School Kaduna(CCCKD) Class of 1989 set reunion meeting in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The event will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of Noktel Hotels, Ilorin at the end of the month.

A statement issued in Ilorin over the weekend by the organiser of the event, which was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Noktel Hotels, Dr. Akinwale Akingbade, stated that, “the event is to allow the former students to meet towards fashioning out way forward for the uplifting of the school.

“It would also provide an opportunity to educate themselves on how to survive the present situation of the country and on improvement on general well being of the old students”.

Dr. Akingbade added that, “Most of us are over 50yrs of age and we will also talk on health matters.”

The statement therefore said that, the mini reunion meeting would also take the old students visit to orphanages in Ilorin and other historical centers in the state.