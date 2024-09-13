WHO Pledges Assistance for Borno to Mitigate Impact of Flood

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has promised to assist the Borno State government to mitigate the impact of the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri which affected many communities and left over 30 persons dead.

Speaking during an assessment tour of the situation in Maiduguri Friday, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, lamented the impact of the flood, saying that about 14 health facilities have been cut off by the flood, while some laboratories were also affected.

Mulombo said the communities need help, adding that WHO will help the state government to manage the unprecedented crisis.

He said: “The sudden flooding has displaced many communities from their homes. We were shocked about what happened. We came to see first hand and find out what the needs are to support the state and the Federal Government to address the sudden challenge. Climate change is real, we are seeing the devastation.”

Mulombo commended the state government for showing leadership and the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana, for responding very fast to the situation, adding that from his observation, there is a coordinated response.

The Commissioner for Health, Gana, who conducted Mulombo round the city, noted that the flood has never happened at this scale in Borno State.

Explaining the incident, the commissioner said that the flood came from the Alau Dam, which provides water to Borno State.

He said that about 70 per cent of Maiduguri has been submerged under water.

According to him, the flood has cut off a lot of healthcare facilities and personnel, adding that the state is collaborating with partners to address the situation.

The commissioner said the immediate need is to provide shelter and food for displaced people, provide health care services and later find out why the dam broke down.

He commended the UN system for coordinating the response, adding that the state is working with all the partners to save lives and provide vaccinations where necessary.