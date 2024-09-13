Unpaid Emoluments: DSIEC Urges Affected Ad Hoc Staff to Submit Correct Account Details 

Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has called on Ad Hoc staff who participated in the last local government council elections and yet to receive their emoluments to submit their correct account details to their respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

DSIEC’s Commissioner for Public Affairs and Communications, Olorogun Jude Emurotu, made the call in a statement in Asaba.

Emurotu said majority of the Ad Hoc staff members have been paid while those affected were returned by their banks for incorrect account details.

He urged the affected persons to send their correct account details to the CEOs in their various local government areas for onward payment. The statement read: “The attention of DSIEC has been drawn to reports of non receipt of emoluments by some Ad hoc staff who participated in the just concluded Local Government Council Elections in the State.

“The commission has paid all Local Government Returning Officers, Ward Returning Officers, Supervisory Presiding Officers while a good number of other categories, such as Presiding Officers and polling clerks have received payments.

“However, some ad hoc staff had submitted incorrect bank details hence their emoluments were reversed to the bank. This lacuna on the part of concerned adhoc staff slowed the process of payment.

“All affected ad hoc staff yet to receive payment are therefore kindly requested to submit their correct account details to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in their respective Local Government Areas without further delay for immediate payment.”