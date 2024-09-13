  • Friday, 13th September, 2024

First Lady Commiserates with Borno over Flood Disaster as Pressure Mounts for Help

*More Nigerians sympathise with victims

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Kuni Tyessi, Kasim Sumaina in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum, of Borno State, over the impact of the flood that ravaged parts of Maiduguri, the state capital.
This was as pressures have contined to mount on the federal government to provide humanitarian assistance, even as more Nigerians sympathise with the victims.
The first lady in a four-paragraph release personally signed wrote: “I commiserate with the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum, his wife and the entire people of the State as they face the devastating impacts of the recent flooding.
“My heart and prayers are with you during this challenging time. The tragic loss of  lives, homes and livelihoods is an immense burden that no community should have to bear.
“I pray that Borno State would rise above this tragedy and emerge stronger and more resilient. May Almighty Allah grant the departed souls Aljanah Firdaus and may you find the strength and hope to overcome these trying times.”

