  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

SeerBit Partners Zoho to Simplify Payments for African Businesses

Business | 2 hours ago

SeerBit, Africa’s trusted payment solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho, a global technology company that provides cloud-based business software, to unlock growth for businesses across Africa.

To scale their offerings and drive growth, businesses need to effortlessly manage and receive payments from their customers in Africa. Consequently, SeerBit noted that the partnership marks a significant advancement in simplifying financial transactions for businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and other African countries who are utilising Zoho Books.

Founder and CEO of SeerBit, Omoniyi Kolade, expressed delight with the recent partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with Zoho represents a significant step in our mission to simplify payment processes for businesses in Nigeria. Of critical importance to us is ensuring that we empower businesses to achieve their primary goals – satisfying the needs of customers without the hassles of payment complexities.

“This epitomises our shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We are shaping the landscape for payment processing for SaaS platforms within the African business space, while providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.