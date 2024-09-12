SeerBit Partners Zoho to Simplify Payments for African Businesses

SeerBit, Africa’s trusted payment solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho, a global technology company that provides cloud-based business software, to unlock growth for businesses across Africa.

To scale their offerings and drive growth, businesses need to effortlessly manage and receive payments from their customers in Africa. Consequently, SeerBit noted that the partnership marks a significant advancement in simplifying financial transactions for businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and other African countries who are utilising Zoho Books.

Founder and CEO of SeerBit, Omoniyi Kolade, expressed delight with the recent partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with Zoho represents a significant step in our mission to simplify payment processes for businesses in Nigeria. Of critical importance to us is ensuring that we empower businesses to achieve their primary goals – satisfying the needs of customers without the hassles of payment complexities.

“This epitomises our shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We are shaping the landscape for payment processing for SaaS platforms within the African business space, while providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”