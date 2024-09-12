Rite Foods’ Sponsors Event for Young Nigerian Tech Professionals

As part of its support for worthy initiatives through credible platforms, the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink Brand of Rite Foods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading brands in the food and beverage sector, sponsored this year’s Test Festival themed, “Making Quality Tech’s Universal Language,” organised by The Bug Detective for young Nigerians who are software developers, Quality Assurance testers and engineers, software engineers, mobile engineers, as well as those in the technology ecosystem.

Speaking on Bigi’s support for the Test Festival, Brand Manager for Bigi at Rite Foods Limited, Ms. Biola Aransiola, emphasised Rite Foods’ commitment to quality, noting how it is reflected in the meticulous production of their products at the state-of-the-art factory at Ososa.

She emphasised how the Bigi brand serves as a reliable partner for tech professionals, providing high-quality snacks that keep them energised and focused as they work. “Bigi is all about supporting those who push boundaries, ensuring they have the refreshment they need to keep going,” she stated.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Founder of The Bug Detective, Ms. Abiola Rasaq, explained that the annual Test Festival, which debuted in September 2023, provides a platform for software quality assurance engineers, testers, developers, and data analysts across the tech ecosystem to prioritise quality in their work. “The festival encourages professionals in various sectors to think quality-first in everything they do,” Rasaq noted.

She also commended Bigi for its vital contribution to the festival’s success. “Without Bigi, this event wouldn’t have been as vibrant. We’re grateful for the drinks, water, sausages, and games—your support made all the difference,” she expressed.