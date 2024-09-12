Paradigm Shifts Driving Nigeria’s Evolution from Casual Gaming to eSports

Iyke Bede reports that the video gaming industry in Nigeria is not just a source of entertainment but also a potential driver of economic growth. Video gaming, particularly eSports, offers Nigerian youths a platform to develop valuable skills such as strategic thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving. These skills are not only applicable in gaming but also transferable to other areas of life and work

Over the past decade, video gaming in Nigeria has evolved from a casual pastime to a growing industry with the potential to make significant economic and social contributions. What began as a hobby for many has now grown into a platform for competitive eSports, attracting a new generation of gamers and entrepreneurs.

This transformation has been driven by increased access to technology, a growing youth population, and a global shift towards digital entertainment.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, video gaming in Nigeria was largely centred around arcade games and early console systems such as Sega and Nintendo, with games like ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘Street Fighter’, and ‘FIFA’ becoming household names. Gaming was mostly a social activity, enjoyed in public arcades and among friends at home. While it was a popular form of entertainment, the lack of widespread access to gaming consoles and the high cost of games limited its reach.

“I started gaming with the Gameboy, playing ‘Tetris’ and ‘Super Mario’… then I upgraded to Sega and Windows XP games like ‘Jazz JackRabbit’ and ‘Chicken Invaders.’ Of course, I enjoyed it. Everything changed when the PS1 came out; I began playing action and adventure games. From PS2 to PS3, and even now, I enjoy every single kind of game,” Michael Kalu, an avid gamer, told GAMING WEEK.

The introduction of affordable smartphones and mobile data in the late 2000s marked a turning point for gaming in Nigeria. Mobile games like ‘Candy Crush’, ‘Subway Surfers’, and later ‘PUBG Mobile’ became incredibly popular, providing an accessible entry point for millions of Nigerians.

This shift to mobile gaming democratised access, allowing people from all walks of life to engage in gaming without the need for expensive consoles or PCs. The rise of mobile gaming also laid the groundwork for the emergence of a more connected and competitive gaming culture.

“In the past, accessing high-end video games was difficult. You needed consoles, CDs, and cartridges, which were not only hard to come by but also not very portable. However, with advancements in technology, I now enjoy high-end video games on the go with smartphones and personal computers. The graphics are at another level, and sometimes it feels like time is the only challenge,” said O’Brien Ikart, a staff member of IHS Tower with a keen interest in mobile gaming.

As internet access continued to improve, particularly in urban areas, Nigerian gamers began to explore online multiplayer games such as ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Fortnite’, and ‘FIFA Online’. These games offered more than just entertainment; they provided a platform for social interaction and competition on a global scale. The ability to play against others in real-time, both locally and internationally, fuelled a growing interest in competitive gaming and introduced many Nigerian gamers to the world of eSports.

eSports, or competitive video gaming, has quickly gained traction in Nigeria. What was once a niche activity is now a rapidly growing segment of the gaming industry. The first organised eSports tournaments in Nigeria were modest, with local gaming communities organising competitions in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. These early events attracted a small but passionate group of gamers, setting the stage for the growth of a more formalised eSports scene.

In recent years, several eSports teams, players, and organisations have emerged, contributing to the development of the industry. Government bodies like the Nigeria eSports Federation (NESF) and Lagos eSports have become key players in the Nigerian eSports scene, participating in both local and international competitions. Nigerian companies, recognising the potential of eSports, have begun sponsoring events and players, further legitimising the industry and attracting more participants.

There has been a concerted effort to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the growing interest in eSports. Gaming cafes and arenas are becoming more common, offering dedicated spaces for both casual and competitive gaming. Additionally, online platforms like Gamr, Richiez Games Entertainment, and eSport Nigeria have been launched to provide resources, organise tournaments, and connect players across the country. These developments are crucial in building a sustainable eSports ecosystem in Nigeria.

The video gaming industry in Nigeria is not just a source of entertainment but also a potential driver of economic growth. As the industry expands, it is creating new jobs in game development, eSports management, content creation, and streaming. For example, Nigerian developers like Deluxe Creation Studios and Maliyo Games are now working on locally produced games that reflect African narratives, contributing to the diversification of the global gaming market. The industry’s growth also presents opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in gaming-related businesses, such as eSports arenas and gaming merchandise.

Video gaming, particularly eSports, offers Nigerian youth a platform to develop valuable skills such as strategic thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving. These skills are not only applicable in gaming but also transferable to other areas of life and work.

The social aspect of gaming helps foster a sense of community and belonging, particularly among young people who may otherwise feel isolated. By engaging in gaming, Nigerian youth are also exposed to global cultures and perspectives, contributing to their personal and intellectual development. However, while these are logical steps to take, current events suggest otherwise.

Charles Augustine, a former eSports player and postgraduate student studying Business Analytics at Northumbria University London, believes gaming can be a viable career option via eSports.

“Nigeria has to its advantage a substantial number of young, talented, and dedicated gamers who are working actively to change the narrative of the eSports community through improved internet services and advanced gaming technology,” Augustine. “With time, gamers in Nigeria will gain the recognition they need and get the support they deserve.”

Conversely, Chiamaka Enekwe, a comic book expert and artist passionate about console games, is not optimistic about how fast these changes are coming.

“The Nigerian network is bad, so playing online video games like multiplayer games is more laborious than exciting. Also, Nigeria isn’t registered with Playstation, so gamers can’t even access PSN accounts easily,” said Enekwe. “The remedy, at least, would be if we can work on our network to solve the online gaming issue.”

The current rollout of 5G networks promises to enhance gaming experiences by reducing latency and improving connectivity, making online multiplayer gaming more seamless. However, these benefits have not yet been realised on a large scale.

While augmented reality and virtual reality technologies have the potential to revolutionise the gaming industry with new and immersive ways to play, they have also yet to be implemented on a massive scale.

On career viability in eSports, Enekwe’s perspective—a sentiment also echoed by Kalu—highlights the lack of support for gamers.

“I guess it depends on how much money you already have to kick-start a career as a gamer online,” Enekwe explained. “You can start a gaming channel on YouTube or something and painstakingly upload gameplays consistently. Also, to keep up with trends, you still need a lot of money to buy new games.”

The rise of video gaming and eSports in Nigeria is not without its challenges. Issues such as gaming addiction, cyberbullying, and the digital divide need to be addressed. As gaming becomes more widespread, there is a growing need for awareness and education around responsible gaming practices. The industry must work to ensure that gaming remains inclusive and accessible, particularly for those in rural areas who may not have the same access to technology and internet connectivity as their urban counterparts.