Oyo School Attack: Family Begs Tinubu to Recover Murdered Teacher’s Body for Burial 

* Rescue kidnapped pulpils

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The family of the late Mr. Oyedokun Michael Olugbade recently killed by terrorists has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to help recover the remains of their son, for a decent burial.

Olugbode is one of the teachers abducted from Community High School, Ahoro Esinle in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State by suspected terrorists on May 15, 2026.

He was reportedly killed by the terrorists a few days after their kidnap. However, his corpse is yet to be located or recovered for proper burial.

In a letter written to President Tinubu through their lawyer, Mr Deji Adeyanju, the family, stated that beyond personal grief, they are “deeply disturbed that several other innocent Nigerians, including persons abducted alongside late Mr. Oyedokun Michael Olugbade during the same tragic incident, are still believed to be held in captivity by these terrorists under extremely life threatening conditions”.

They described the late Olugbade as a peaceful and diligent teacher at Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, whose life was cruelly and violently cut short under heartbreaking and inhumane circumstances.

While disclosing that the late teacher is survived by a wife and two sons, who have been left traumatized by the gruesome manner of his death, the family lamented that: “Despite widespread national reports regarding the death of the late Mr. Oyedokun Michael Olugbade, his remains are yet to be seen or recovered.

“In these distressing circumstances, we respectfully appeal for Your Excellency’s urgent intervention to direct the relevant security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts towards locating and recovering his body, so that his family may be afforded the solemn opportunity to conduct a dignified burial and rescue other victims still in captivity.”

The family specifically urged the president not to delegate this matter to representatives alone, but should also be at the forefront by personally visiting the affected families.

“Your presence would offer reassurance that the government stands firmly with them in their grief and shows government commitment to rescuing the remaining abducted victims.

“In light of the foregoing, we respectfully call on Your Excellency to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness it deserves, and to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to recover the remains of Late Mr. Oyedokun Michael Olugbade, rescue the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” the letter dated May 25, read in part.

Nearly two weeks since the kidnap of the pupils and teachers of the Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, the government is yet to secure their release or apprehend the perpetrators.