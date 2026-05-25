Teenage Stars Rosemary, Miracle Power Nigeria to Relay Gold, World Championship Qualification

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s athletics future received a massive boost on Saturday as teenage sensations Rosemary and Miracle announced themselves on the continental stage, helping Team Nigeria storm to gold in the women’s 4x100m relay at the 24th CAA Senior Athletics Championship in Accra, Ghana.

The young athletes, both students of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Secondary School, delivered a fearless and electrifying performance as Nigeria clocked an impressive 42.94 seconds to finish ahead of strong continental rivals and reclaim dominance in one of Africa’s most competitive relay events.

Their victory not only earned Nigeria a coveted gold medal but also secured qualification for the World Championships in Gaborone, while strengthening the country’s preparations ahead of the 2027 global championship in China.

For many athletics followers, the triumph represents more than just another medal. It signals the emergence of a new generation of Nigerian sprint stars capable of restoring the nation’s historic reputation as a powerhouse in African and global athletics.

Particularly inspiring was the performance of Rosemary, who was making her senior debut for Nigeria at the championship.

Despite competing against more experienced athletes from across the continent, the teenager showed remarkable composure, speed and confidence under pressure.

Sports analysts and fans have since hailed both athletes for their maturity and courage on the big stage, describing their achievement as proof that Nigeria’s investment in youth sports development is beginning to yield results.

Nigeria has long produced world-class sprinters who have dominated African athletics and competed strongly at global competitions, including the Olympics and World Championships.

However, in recent years, concerns have grown over declining grassroots development and inconsistent performances at major events.

The emergence of Rosemary and Miracle is therefore being viewed as a refreshing turning point, especially as both athletes rose through school sports programmes — a pathway many experts believe remains critical to discovering and nurturing future champions.

Their success has also brought attention to the increasing role educational institutions such as NTIC Secondary School are playing in combining academic excellence with sports development.

With qualification now secured and confidence soaring, expectations are already building around the teenage duo as Nigerians look ahead to future international competitions with renewed optimism.

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