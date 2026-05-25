NTIC Students Clinch National Olympiad Titles, Set to Fly Nigeria’s Flag at Global Academic Championships

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s growing reputation for academic excellence has received another major boost as students of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) emerged national champions at the prestigious National Mathematical Centre Olympiad competitions, securing the right to represent the country at two global academic contests in Europe and Asia.

The students dominated the final stage of the highly competitive national examinations, recording first positions in both the Biology and Mathematics Olympiads — an achievement education stakeholders have described as a reflection of the rising standard of science and mathematics education in Nigeria.

At the centre of the historic feat are Muhammad Maina Yahaya, who emerged overall winner in the Biology Olympiad, and Oghenetejiri Esemitodje, who clinched the top position in the Mathematics Olympiad after outperforming contestants from across the country.

By virtue of their victories, the two brilliant students will now carry Nigeria’s hopes onto the international stage later this year.

Oghenetejiri is expected to represent Nigeria at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad scheduled to hold in Shanghai, China, while Muhammad Maina Yahaya will participate in the International Biology Olympiad in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The victories have once again placed NTIC among Nigeria’s leading institutions in global academic competitions, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-related disciplines.

Over the years, students of the institution have consistently distinguished themselves in both local and international contests, winning medals and recognition in mathematics, physics, chemistry, robotics and computer science competitions across different parts of the world.

Education analysts say the latest achievement is significant at a time when Nigeria is intensifying efforts to strengthen innovation, research and technological development through quality education and youth empowerment.

Officials of the school described the students’ performances as products of hard work, discipline, intensive mentoring and a strong culture of excellence deliberately cultivated within the institution.

According to the management, the success story also reflects the dedication of teachers and parents who continue to support the students in pursuing academic distinction.

The school noted that representing Nigeria at the international Olympiads would expose the students to world-class intellectual competition and create opportunities for collaboration with some of the brightest young minds globally.

The achievement has already attracted widespread commendations from parents, teachers, education stakeholders and well-wishers, many of whom expressed confidence that the students would make Nigeria proud at the global championships.

Observers believe the development further highlights the enormous potential of Nigerian youths when provided with the right academic environment, mentorship and opportunities to thrive.