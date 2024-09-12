Kaduna Governor urged to fulfil promise on KADSWEF funding

Governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, has been urged to honour his commitment to steadily increase funding for the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) as pledged in his manifesto, pre-election.



A social accountability initiative focused on the tracking of progress of the implementation of government projects, Promise Ring, has noted that despite the Governor’s pledge to promote women’s participation in micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) by increasing the basket of funds available in KADSWEF every year, the 2024 budget allocation for KADSWEF has shown a decrease of N827,500.00, compared to the 2023 allocation.



Promise Ring, a Digital Democracy Initiative, is an initiative of AdvoKC Foundation’s Promise Tracker’ for states, which tracks, reminds, and advocates for promises made by state governors to be kept.



Communications Manager of the AdvoKC Foundation, Luqman Adamu, stated in a call to action that in the manifesto of Governor Uba Sani, he outlined that, “to promote women’s participation in the MSME businesses, we will steadily increase the basket of funds available in the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) every year”

However, the 2023 budget allocated N200,827,500.00 under the label “Women and Youths Empowerment Programme (KADSWEF); while the 2024 budget allocated N200,000,000.00 under the same label. This represents a decrease of N827,500.00 from the 2023 allocation and reduced funding for KADSWEF contrary to what the governor promised the people during the electioneering process.



KADSWEF was established during the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. It gained significant attention and support in 2019 when the governor announced plans to increase the fund to NI billion by 2021.

The initiative was part of a broader effort to promote women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Kaduna State.

According to Adamu, since inception, KADSWEF has disbursed significant funds to women, enabling them to start and expand their businesses, thereby contributing to the economic development of the state. The fund has been instrumental in empowering women, reducing poverty, and promoting gender equality.



“The reduction in the allocation for KADSWEF in the 2024 budget raises significant concerns, particularly considering the fact that certain budget items with relatively less socioeconomic impact saw substantial increases in their 2024 budgetary allocation.



“For instance, N800,711,206.50 was allocated for the construction of the Speaker/Deputy Speaker’s Residence in the 2023 budget, which increased to N1,334,518,677.50 in the 2024 budget,” he said

Other items in the Kaduna State Legislature budget that experienced similar increments include:



Purchase of Motor Vehicles (N141,750,000.00 in 2023, upwardiy rising to N2,500,000,000.00 in 2024); Purchase of Office Furniture and Fittings (N180,000,000.00 in 2023, increasing to N250,000,000.00 in 2024); Purchase of Assembly Library Books and Equipment (N2,355,000.00 in 2023, rising to N30114,000.00 in 2024).



Others are: Renovation/Remodelling of the Lugard Hal! Complex (N1,279,788,793.50 in 2023, increasing to N2500,000,000.00 in 2024); Purchase of Office Equipment (N11,278,780.50 in 2023, increasing to W15,038,374.00 in 2024); Purchase of Law Books (N2,250,000.00 in 2023, rising to N10,000,000.00 in 2024) and Purchase of Generator Sets (N23,670,000.00 in 2023, increasing to 150,000,000.00 in 2024).

Adamu noted that the disparity in allocations warrants closer attention and consideration, especially in light of the pressing need to address more impactful socioeconomic priorities in the State.



“Furthermore, the non-fulfilment of this promise have far reaching effect on employment and economic empowerment in a state like Kaduna where more than 43 per cent of adults live below the national poverty line.



“Reneging on this promise will translate to breaking the social contract the governor made with the citizens of the state during the campaign. Without adequate support, many women may struggle to sustain their businesses, leading to increased poverty levels.



“Failure to increase funding could also undermine efforts to promote gender equality and empower women in Kaduna State many of who are currently economically disadvantaged,” Damu said.



The foundation urged Governor Sani to fulfil his election pledge by prioritising the increase in budgetary allocation for KADSWEF in the 2025 budget, especially as a much lower amount – N198,687,500.00 – has been earmarked for KADSWEF in the 2025 Draft Estimate.

He said this is crucial in keeping his promise for the economic empowerment of women, poverty reduction, and the overall development of Kaduna State.