Supreme Court Ruling on Local Govt Autonomy a Game Changer, New Dawn for Nigeria, Says Lawyer

Sunday Okobi





A legal practitioner, Hon. Bamofin Adetunji Akinyemi, has stated that the recent Supreme Court ruling, delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, is nothing short of a game changer for local governance in Nigeria and a new dawn for all Nigerians.

Akinyemi said the judgement, which mandates that local government areas must now receive their allocations directly from the Federation Account, “is a seismic shift that holds enormous potential for strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

“But what does this mean for the average citizen, and what can we expect from our local government chairmen in the wake of this historic decision?”

In a statement signed by him yesterday, he said: “For years, local government authorities have been little more than extensions of state governments, strangled by a system that allowed state governors to control funds meant for local development.

“This led to a near-paralysis of local governance, with primary education, healthcare, and infrastructure suffering as a result. But with the Supreme Court’s ruling, the era of state governors playing god over local government funds is over.

“Citizens should rejoice because the funds meant to build roads, schools, and health centres in their communities will now be directly accessible to those tasked with delivering these services.”

Akinyemi stated that the Supreme Court ruling is not just about money; it’s about power – “power that has been returned to where it belongs – the people.”

His words: Local government chairmen are now truly accountable to their constituents, and this should excite every citizen. Imagine a scenario where you, the voter, know who your local government chairman is, can see where your community’s money is going, and can demand answers when things don’t add up. This is what democracy should look like.”

He called on the Nigerian citizens that “it’s time to dust off those voter cards and get to know the people running your local governments. No longer can chairmen hide behind the cloak of ‘the state government didn’t release the funds’. The funds are there, and so are your rights to question how they’re being used.

“This ruling is your green light to start asking the hard questions: How are our roads looking? What about the state of our schools? Are the health centres equipped to handle emergencies? And most importantly, where is the money?”, he added.

The legal practitioner said further that: “For the local government chairmen, this ruling is a double-edged sword. Yes, it brings greater financial autonomy, but it also comes with heightened scrutiny.

“Unlike governors and the president, you do not enjoy immunity from prosecution. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can now knock on your door if you misuse funds. So, tread carefully, because the eyes of the EFCC and, more importantly, the eyes of your constituents are now firmly on you.”

He called of citizens to “rise up and hold your local government accountable! This ruling is a victory for democracy, but it only works if we, the people, make it work. Start attending those town hall meetings, demand transparency in local government spending, and don’t be afraid to speak out.

“This is your money, your community, and your future at stake.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court ruling is more than just a legal decision; it’s an invitation to citizens to reclaim their role in governance.

“It’s a call to chairmen to deliver on their promises and a warning that the days of unchecked power are over.”