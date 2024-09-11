Civil Society Organisations Warn on Plots against Democracy by Vested Interests

Segun James

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG), an assemblage of over 90 civil societies, non-governmental organisations, community based and public interest groups, has warned Nigerians that there is plot by vested interests against the nation’s democracy.

The group at a press conference in Lagos cried that at “this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, it is imperative that all hands be on deck to ensure peace and tranquility.”

It stressed that only the collective efforts of the people will determine Nigeria’s ability to fulfill its potential as a beacon of greatness not only in Africa, but also on the global community.

In a statement signed on behalf of the coalition by Mr Nelson Ekujumi and Ajayi Popoola, it observed that in recent times, “ there have been troubling developments that threaten the fabric of our democracy and national security. We stand united today, as the Coalition for Good Governance, to raise the alarm over these threats and call on all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant.”

“ The attempts by certain actors to undermine democratic institutions and national security under the guise of opportunistic political maneuvering cannot be ignored. We urge Nigerians to resist these divisive tactics and remain steadfast in defending our democracy.”

While dissecting the fuel issue in the country, the CGG acknowledged the severe difficulties faced by Nigerians, who have been forced to endure inconveniences at petrol stations and contend with the crippling effects of economic hardships.

CGG said: “The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is a long standing and regrettable issue that has plagued the tenure of successive governments since 1976. It is a national shame that despite our abundant natural resources, particularly crude oil, we continue to grapple with fuel shortages.

“Nigeria is blessed as the 15th largest producer of crude oil globally and the largest in Africa. Yet, due to mismanagement, corruption, and sabotage, our daily crude oil production has dwindled. From a peak OPEC quota of 2.3 million barrels per day, we now struggle to produce between 1.3-4 million barrels per day, largely due to oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“Nevertheless, we commend the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking bold steps to combat these issues, especially in confronting oil theft and pipeline vandalism. We call on the government to intensify these efforts and remain vigilant in its pursuit of economic stability and national security.”

The coalition also regrets recent smear campaigns against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its leadership under the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari.

“This orchestrated effort to undermine NNPCL’s credibility is deeply concerning and sad. Since its transformation into a limited liability company by the PIA in 2021, the NNPCL has fulfilled its role as the supplier of last resort of petroleum products as mandated by Section 64 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), in ensuring energy security for the nation.

“Despite the immense challenges, including the vandalism and sabotage of its pipelines and depots nationwide, NNPCL has continued to play a critical role in ensuring the continued supply of petroleum products to all parts of the country. It is important to note that NNPCL has been forced to bear significant financial burdens, by being the sole importer of fuel into the country due to liquidity crisis and foreign exchange challenges which made other stakeholders to abandon the business of the importation of PMS. Yet, despite these pressures, NNPCL has remained committed to its mandate of energy security for the country as mandated by the law.”

It considered as commendable efforts by the federal government to address the fuel situation in the country.

“We must commend President Bola Tinubu’s administration for promoting transparency and accountability in NNPCL operations by directing that all crude oil and gas transactions are properly documented and the receipt paid into the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria. This level of probity is crucial for restoring faith in Nigeria’s oil industry, which has long been accused of corrupt practices.

“We also applaud the President Tinubu’s administration patriotic directive to the NNPCL to supply crude oil to the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries even in the midst of its production challenges and upfront contractual obligations, as well as the sales of the crude oil to the refinery in our local currency, the Naira.

“However, it is disgraceful that Nigeria, the largest producer of oil and gas in Africa, does not have fully functional refineries. But we are encouraged by recent developments, particularly the progress of the Dangote Refinery and the revitalisation of our national refineries, which we hope will bring an end to our dependency on imported petroleum products and the drain on our scarce foreign resources.”