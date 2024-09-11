  • Wednesday, 11th September, 2024

Awosika to lead Conversation on Economic Prosperity at ICSAN’S Conference

Omolabake Fasogbon

Amid the uncertainties plaguing Nigeria’s economy, a team of experts led by Founder of The Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika will be coming together to brainstorm innovative solutions and strategies to drive fiscal stability and prosperity in the country. 

The experts spanning both public and private sectors will be dissecting the economy under the theme: ‘Reassessing the Governance Dynamics in Nigeria’s Transition to Enduring Development and National Prosperity’, at the 48th national conference of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) in Lagos. 

President of the institute, Funmi Ekundayo who disclosed this during ICSAN’S  ‘Walk for life’ programme ahead of the conference stated that the theme was crucial this period to assess existing policies and re-charting the course towards sustainable economic growth. 

Ekundayo explained further that discussants including Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe and Senior partner, Kenna Partners,Fabian Ajogwu  were selected  on their impressive credentials and experience to steer corporate governance practices on track and enrich professionals’ expertise. 

She added, “As a nation, we need to embrace transformative dynamics that can help reframe Nigeria’s narrative, fostering a more prosperous nation where all citizens can thrive with reduced economic anxiety. We will be delving into this while also exploring key elements of good governance such as transparency, accountability and efficient use of national resources.”

Also speaking at the walk programme, Vice President of the institute, Uta Ukpanah charged professionals on healthy lifestyle and   periodic exercise to  increase their productivity. 

