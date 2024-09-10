  • Tuesday, 10th September, 2024

TDS Hitech  Donates Solar Energy, Food Items to  Orphanage

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Raheem Akingbolu

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, TDS Hitech Solutions Limited, a fast-growing system integrator in information technology (IT) solutions, connectivity, and renewable (solar) energy, has paid a courtesy visit to Little Saints Orphanage Home to impact the innocent children and set a tone for future collaborations.

According to a statement issued by the solution company, the team had during the visit actively engaged with the children and staff, learning about their daily experiences, challenges, and aspirations.

In addition to donating essential food items and consumables, the firm was said to have installed a Zola Edge Solar Home System to ensure continuous energy access for the orphanage. The system includes a Solar panel, Flex Max controller, eight units of DC bulbs, 24in DC TV and a main module comprising an inverter and lithium battery, designed to provide reliable, uninterrupted power to a main section of the facility.

The acting General Manager at TDS Hitech Solutions Limited, Titilope Olatunji, stated that the installation of the solar home system is a testament to the company’s commitment to community empowerment through corporate social responsibility. 

Olatunji pointed out that under the leadership of the company’s Chief  Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Franklin Ezeji, TDS Hitech Solutions is dedicated to providing access to clean, sustainable, and renewable energy across Nigerian communities.

In collaboration with Zola Electric, TDS Hitech Solutions Limited vows to remain steadfast in its efforts to make a meaningful impact on individuals, corporate organizations, and communities by delivering sustainable energy access through cost-effective, cutting-edge solar technology.

