Miyetti Allah Bans Underage, Night Grazing to Avert Farmers-Herders’ Clashes

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, said the association had banned the use of underage herders and night grazing in the country.

Othman-Ngelzarma stated that the ban became imperative in view of the persistent clashes between herders and farmers in many parts of the country.

He disclosed the ban at the weekend in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the inauguration of a new executive for the Kwara State chapter of the association.

The national president stated that the new directive would bring peaceful co-existence between the farmers and herders in the country.

Othman-Ngelzarma urged the new executive to prioritise harmony between the two groups.

He said, “We have instructed our members and the new executive to ensure that there is mutual understanding between pastoralists and farmers in Kwara State.

“No one should trespass on farmland or allow underage boys to graze cattle at night. This is unacceptable.”

He added, “Night grazing is often a deliberate act to provoke conflict.

“Anyone engaging in night grazing is intentionally stirring up trouble. We do not support this practice, and if we catch anyone involved, we will personally hand them over to the security agencies for appropriate action.”

He said the association recognised the value both farmers and pastoralists placed on their livelihoods, stating, “We understand that a cow is as dear to the heart of a pastoralist as crops are to a farmer.”

Othman-Ngelzarma lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for creating the Ministry of Livestock, a move he believed would significantly boost the country’s economy.

He stated, “We have been advocating for this ministry for decades, and we appreciate President Tinubu for establishing it.

“If properly managed, it will transform the economy, attract foreign exchange, and save the country over $2 billion in importation costs.”

The MACBAN leader also addressed the growing insecurity in the country, which he described as increasingly complex and involving criminal activities, such as kidnapping and banditry.

He called for a united front to combat the menace, stating that pastoralists are both perpetrators and victims of these crimes.

Othman-Ngelzarma said, “Criminality is criminality. Everyone involved should be treated equally. It is unfair to treat some differently in other parts of the country. We must all come together, including the media, to solve this problem.”

He urged traditional rulers, security agencies, and non-state actors to define their roles in resolving the security challenges.