Goldberg   Celebrates 4th Edition of Omoluabi Day

Goldberg, Nigeria’s premium lager beer, has announced the fourth edition of the Goldberg Omoluabi Day, Set to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th September 2024.

It said this year’s event reaffirms Goldberg’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the rich culture of our people.

“Themed “Omoluabi to Yato” celebrating those who are made different, the 2024 Goldberg Omoluabi Day is a tribute to the ethos of values such as Integrity, Composure, Bravery, Hardwork, respect and so on. The term “Omoluabi” embodies the essence of a person with strong moral character, while “Oyato” refers to an exemplary individual who stands out for their contributions to society. Together, these words highlight the distinctiveness of not just the Yoruba people and their deep-rooted values but even beyond the Yoruba tribe,” it said.

Commenting on the 2024 Goldberg Omoluabi Day, Senior Brand Manager of Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun, said: “Goldberg is deeply committed to celebrating and preserving our rich cultural heritage. The Goldberg Omoluabi Day is our way of encouraging our consumers and every person to live out the values that define us as a people and celebrate what makes them unique. Through the Goldberg Omoluabi Day celebration, we are proud to honor those who stand out in their communities, making a lasting impact with their integrity, hard work, and respect for others.”

According to him, Goldberg is inviting the public to nominate individuals who exemplify the qualities of an Omoluabi by sharing their impactful stories on the brand’s social media pages, using the hashtag #GoldbergOmoluabiDay. These nominations will be reviewed, with selected winners rewarded with exciting prizes.

In September 2021, the maiden edition of Goldberg Omoluabi Day was graced by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, who set the standard for this celebration, with the monarch commending Goldberg for its pivotal role in promoting culture.

This year’s celebration promises to be even more remarkable as Goldberg continues to champion the uniqueness of Yoruba culture, celebrating those who inspire others and uphold the timeless principles of the Omoluabi ethos.