Edo Poll: INEC Chair Arrives Benin for Mock Accreditation, Security Meeting

•Betsy Obaseki leads PDP women’s campaign in three LGAs

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday arrived Benin City , capital of Edo state as part of events lined up for the state governorship election slated for September 21.

According to the itinerary as announced by the commission in Edo, the INEC boss will witness a mock accreditation in three locations, readiness assessment to INEC local government offices and attend an inter-agency consultative committee on election security.

He is also expected to embark on stakeholder engagement, meeting with members of staff, visit to the palace and signing of the peace accord by political parties.

Announcing the chairman’s arrival on Monday, the Edo State INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Timidi Wariowei, said that Tuesday will be for readiness assessment visit to Ikpoba Okha, Egor, Oredo and Ovia North East LGAs, while the mock accreditation will take place at Western Boys High school and Idia college.

He said on Wednesday, the INEC boss will meet with stakeholders and also visit the palace while on Thursday the political parties will sign the peace accord just as the INEC chair is also expected to meets with the staff.

Wariowei said the security agencies and INEC meeting is meant to discuss about security issues relating the election.

“This is to inform the everyone that the chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu is in town. Please, note that based on the itinerary of the visit, Tuesday will be for the readiness assessment visit to Ikpoba Okha, Egor, Oredo and Ovia North East LGAs.

“Then Mock Accreditation at Western Boys High school and Idia college will hold by 1pm and we encourage journalists to follow the Chairman and cover these events,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women campaign council, led by Betsy Obaseki, yesterday continued its advocacy for competent leadership, making campaign stops across Uhunmwode, Egor, and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas.

The group which aims to rally support for the PDP’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his Deputy, Osarodion Ogie, also highlighted the importance of women in the electoral process.

During a rally in Uhunmwode, the Edo first lady emphasised the need for voters to choose a candidate with the right experience and qualifications.

“When you have the kind of governor who has the brain, knowledge, exposure, experience from the private sector, has grown companies, managed people, and advised organisations globally, such a man is who we call ‘Man wey sabi,’” Betsy Obaseki stated.

At the event convened by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, women from over 100 villages pledged their support for the PDP candidates.

In Egor Local Government Area, the atmosphere was electric as the women’s campaign train arrived at the Council Secretariat Hall.

Council Chairperson, Mrs. Eghe Ogbemudia, commended the efforts of the first lady, stating: “You can see today that I am succeeding in Egor Local Government Area because of her Excellency’s determination that women must not be intimidated in this state.”

The governor’s wife urged the women to prioritise competence in their voting choices.

“This election is different. It’s not about politics; it’s another opportunity to choose someone competent to lead us,” she said.

The campaign also made a significant stop in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, where Mrs. Ifueko Ogie, wife of the PDP deputy candidate, recalled her childhood in the area.

Also speaking , wife the PDP candidate added: “We fight for our husbands, but we fight for our children even more. This election is for our children’s future.