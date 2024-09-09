UNILORIN Approves Establishment of Blue Economy, Centre for Gender Studies

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

To compliment the federal government’s effort on Blue Economy policies, the authorities of University of Ilorin, Kwara State, have approved the establishment Blue and Regenerative Economy and Centre for Gender Studies.

The institution said that, the establishment of the two centres was part of the recommendations of the Senate of the University during its recent 301 meeting held in Ilorin, the state capital.



A statement issued over the weekend by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the Senate meeting unanimously approved the establishment of the Centres following separate presentations of the recommendations of the BCOS by its Chairman, Prof. Olubunmi Abayomi Omotesho, who is also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).



Mr. Akogun quoted the Chairman of the Senate and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, as saying that the University Administration was the first to meet the initiator of the blue economy globally, Gunter Pauli, even before he met with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said that Mr. Pauli assured the university management of support, adding that UNILORIN is hoping to leverage the relationship to allow the centre to prosper.

According to the report of the committee, the concept of the Blue Economy emphasises the sustainable use of oceans and freshwater resources while minimising environmental degradation.



The statement said that, the report states that to fully capitalise on their potential and address environmental challenges, Nigerian universities must prioritise their roles as centres for the production of knowledge and building capacities to drive the emerging sustainable economy referred to as the “Blue and Regenerative Economy.”



The committee also recommended that the proposed Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy should have a Board whose head shall be appointed by the Vice-Chancellor, and the management team should be headed by a director who will be assisted by deputy directors.

On the other hand, the committee for the establishment of the Centre for Gender Studies explained that the centre will provide a platform to critically examine and challenge traditional gender norms, roles, and stereotypes that perpetuate inequalities.

It added that by promoting gender-sensitive curricula and inclusive teaching practices, academic institutions can help overcome biases and promote equal opportunities for people of all genders.

According to the Committee, the Gender Studies programmes are essential for advancing the global agenda for gender equality.

They equipped students with knowledge and tools to advocate women’s rights, challenge gender-based discrimination, and promote social justice and this aligns with the Beijing Declaration.

The report however added that the gender studies will amplify the experiences, perspectives, and contributions of women and girls by making their voices and stories visible and empowering underrepresented groups, as well as challenging male-centric biases in traditional academic disciplines.