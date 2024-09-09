Radda Has Restored Peace in 24 Katsina LGs, Says Abdulsalami 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has commended Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s efforts in restoring peace in 24 local government areas of Katsina State.

Abubakar, who disclosed this Monday in Katsina while consoling late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s family over the demise of Hajiya Dada, the mother of the former Nigerian president, said farmers have returned to their farms in the state.

He explained that the restoration of peace in the 24 local governments by the administration of Governor Radda would tackle the threat of hunger and boost economic activities of the state.

He said: “I want to commend him (Governor Radda) for the effort he has done in bringing peace back to Katsina State and indeed to Nigeria. I remember very well when he took over, there were about 24 local governments under threat out of the 34 local governments.

“But so far, he has been able to bring peace back to these 24 local governments. I have seen that farmers have gone back to their farms so the threat of hunger is overcome.”

He, however, extended his condolences to the Yar’Adua family, the government and people of Katsina State over the death of Hajiya Dada who died last week, adding that “May Allah accept her in Al-jannah.”

The former Nigerian Head of State was received by Governor Radda and top government officials at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, before proceeding to late Yar’Adua’s family compound in Katsina metropolis.

At the Yar’Adua quarters, Abdulsalami and his entourage were received by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua and other family members where he offered prayers for the deceased and sought God’s comfort for the bereaved family.