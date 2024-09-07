Nigerian  Economic Society Honours Civil Service Commission Chair, Olaopa 

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has been honoured in recognition of his outstanding contribution to economic development.

Prof. Olaopa was honoured on Thursday during the Gala Night and Awards which climaxed the 65th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economic Society in Abuja from September 3 to September 5.

At the event which brought together policymakers, academics and industry leaders, Prof. Olaopa was present with his wife Lola .