  • Saturday, 7th September, 2024

Nigerian  Economic Society Honours Civil Service Commission Chair, Olaopa 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The  Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has been  honoured  in recognition of his outstanding contribution to economic development.

Prof. Olaopa  was honoured on Thursday  during the Gala Night and Awards which climaxed  the 65th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economic Society  in Abuja from  September 3 to  September 5.

At the event which brought together   policymakers, academics and industry leaders, Prof. Olaopa was present with his  wife Lola .

