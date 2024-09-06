Umeh Warns Students on Scholarship not to Apply for FG Loan Scheme

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Victor Umeh, has advised students under his scholarship programme not to apply for the federal government students loan scheme.



Umeh stated this yesterday during the Anambra Central Scholarship Programme in Awka, where 223 students of various tertiary institutions from across the seven local governments of the zone benefitted.



The senator while addressing the beneficiaries warned them that the students loan scheme of the federal government was not free, but a repayable loan.

He said: “I want to thank Tinubu for the students loan scheme. It is a scheme that is obtainable in many advanced countries and students are entitled to loans for their education.



“Now that you have a scholarship, please don’t go and apply for the student loan scheme off the federal government, so that you don’t occupy other people’s chances.

“That loan is refundable, but this one is not refundable. Those who do not have the opportunity that you have can go for the student loan scheme.”

Umeh said the scheme has been on for years, and that this year’s programme with 223 students is at the cost of N37million.



He said over 300 students had graduated from the scheme in various tertiary institutions in the country and in many fields, even in medicine.

While addressing the beneficiaries, Umeh said: “Many of you will get more than what you submitted as your scholarship fund. The remainder will enable you run certain expenses in school.



“We have been doing this over time. When I couldn’t get reelection at some point, some people thought I was going to stop the programme, but what I did was to officially transfer them to my personal foundation, and they continued their education.



“For nursing students amongst you, I felt there was no need to give you 200k scholarship and you go and start looking for 300k. So, we have decided to pay for all of you in full.

“What I’m out for is honest representation. There is no money I will attract for you people that will be put to my personal use. We have totaled the fees and it’s N37million and the bank will credit all the 223 beneficiaries by tomorrow.”