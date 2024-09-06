Polaris Bank, NCF Take Tree Planting Initiative to Kano

Polaris Bank Limited has taken its tree planting initiative aimed at nationwide land restoration to Kano State working in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF).

The commemorative tree planting activity was held at Ajingi Community Reserve, Kunkurawa, Kano on Friday, August 30, 2024.

In his goodwill message, Mahmud Kawu, Polaris Bank’s Divisional Head, North, representing the MD/CEO, expressed the Bank’s unwavering commitment to the tree-planting initiative, highlighting how deeply it aligns with their values and dedication to a greener future.

He said, “At Polaris Bank, sustainability is more than a catchphrase; it’s the core of who we are. We are on a dedicated journey to uphold this ethos with conviction. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of our operations, from promoting responsible banking and empowering communities to tackling environmental challenges and driving economic growth. We ensure that every decision we make, from investments to day-to-day operations, is rooted in strong Environmental, Social, and Governance principles (ESG).”

Kawu explained that the partnership between the Bank and the NCF is borne out of its conviction to the Foundation’s dedication to encouraging sustainable economic growth and appreciating the importance of environmental preservation. He also encouraged residents to be key to the scheme to bring about sustainable environmental preservation.

“Today’s tree planting Initiative at Ajingi Community Reserve, Kunkurawa in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) is a testament to our commitment to environmental sustainability. The NCF, a renowned non-governmental organization dedicated to sustainable development and nature conservation in Nigeria. Polaris Bank shares its dedication to encouraging sustainable economic growth and appreciating the importance of environmental preservation.

“This project aligns perfectly with the theme of the World Environment Day and in addition to reducing carbon footprints and enhancing our natural ecosystem, it aims to raise public awareness about the importance of environmental preservation.”