  • Friday, 6th September, 2024

NNPP Dissolves Excos in Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi, Gombe

Nigeria | 11 mins ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dissolved the state executive committees of Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi and Gombe States.
According to the statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the dissolution was part of the resolutions reached at the end of an emergency meeting of the party in Abuja yesterday.


The statement further stated that the party took the decision as part of important measures to reposition and revitilise the party in the affected states and that the dissolved state excos would be replaced with caretaker committees in line with the constitution of the party.


“By virtue of article 14.2.1 (iv, v) and 15.2.1 (xvi) of the party’s constitution as amended on the 6th April 2024, the National Working Committee of the party is cloaked with the powers and has on this day, 5th September 2024 dissolved the entire executive structures from state down to ward level of the party in Taraba, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi and Gombe States.


“The dissolved executive committees shall in accordance with the party’s constitution be replaced by caretaker committees, which will be announced in a few days, for the stipulated period of time,” it stated.


NNPP pointed out that the Kano State executive in particular was well-constituted to undertake the crucial local council election with “a very high standard of leadership and effectiveness as backed by law.”
In another development, the party has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the sharp increase in the price of petrol now put at N1000 per litre.


NNPP NWC criticised the handling of the national economy which, it said was manifesting “gross incompetence”  by the APC government.
“From poor policy direction that has caused the people sleepless nights over high cost of living, we are now in double jeopardy on account of a sharp increase in price of petrol,  which will definitely lead to an increase in inflation and will drag the people of Nigeria into further poverty. This is nothing short of gross incompetence by a rudderless administration,” NNPP stated.

