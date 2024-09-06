NDLEA Dismisses Allegations of Lopsided Appointments, Nepotism as Baseless

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has described as baseless, allegations of nepotism and favouritism in the appointment of its directors, commanders and other top officials.

The agency in a statement on Thursday described as false, insinuations in some social media posts suggesting that appointments into high-ranking positions are tilted in favour of Northern Muslims against Southern Christians.



The statement read: “For the benefit of the reading public, the agency will like to state as follows: Out of the 20 Directors/Commandant in NDLEA, 14 are Christians and 6 Muslims; of the 14 Zonal Commanders, 9 are Christians and 5 Muslims; out of 37 State Commanders, 19 are Christians and 18 Muslims; of the 14 Special Area Commanders, 10 are Christians and 4 Muslims; out of 12 Coordinators/Heads of Units, 9 are Christians and 3 Muslims; while out of 11 Heads of Operation, 7 are Christians and 4 are Muslims.



“In all, out of the 108 topmost appointments and positions in the agency, 68 of them are occupied by Christians and 40 Muslims, which represents a ratio of 63% – 37% as against the perception some mischief makers are trying to create against the leadership of the agency.



“The agency wishes to assure the public that its leadership remains focused and committed to the goal of curbing the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking while upholding the tenets of fairness, equity, and merit in its distribution of opportunities for its workforce.”