NAHCO Rewards Staff Who Found, Returned $10,000

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahcoaviance) has rewarded a staff of the Company, Mr. AuwalDankode, who found and returned the sum of $10,000, while cleaning an aircraft in Kano.

Dankode, who was assigned alongside other colleagues, to clean the MS 878 operated by Egypt Air, found the money left behind by the passenger on seat no 25H. He promptly turned the money over to the Airline’s Station Manager.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of the Company, Mr. Indranil Gupta, while commending Dankode for being a true NAHCO ambassador who has put into use the training he received in the company, announced the handsome cash reward, instant promotion and appointment as NAHCO Brand Ambassador.

Gupta, who led the Management Team in appreciating the staff at the head office of the company in Lagos recently, said: “We are truly proud of the exemplary character exhibited by Auwal. He is a true NAHCO ambassador and an embodiment of what NAHCO stands for, honesty, integrity, diligence and hard work.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Financial Officer of NAHCO, Mr. Adeoye Emiloju, commended Dankode on this show of high integrity. “The integrity you’ve displayed is not something that anyone can pretend to have. You’ve shown that it is something that is innate to you,” Emiloju pointed out.

The COO, Mr. Didier Steullet also encouraged Dankode to stay on the good path.

Steullet advised: “What you have done is very good. You’re the example not only of the week, but probably of the year. My only recommendation is that please keep going on the same way. Remain yourself and don’t get carried away with the adulation that you are receiving on social media. You need to make remain grounded and make a difference in the world. Stay on nice side of the ‘force’ and your life will be good.”

Group Executive Director, Dr. Sola Obabori added, “You’ve become a poster boy of NAHCO not only in Nigeria but all over the world because the internet makes things global. You have done something that makes us proud. In a today’s Nigeria, where the value of dollar is so very high, by returning so many of them, you’ve done something commendable.”