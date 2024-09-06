Flooding:  Maiduguri Safe, Not Under Threat, Borno State Government Maintains

*US provides $6.5m for flood related-humanitarian needs in Nigeria

*NEMA alerts states to brace up

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Borno State Government, has assured the residents of Maiduguri and environs that the area could not be submerged by water as efforts were ongoing to check the seasonal flooding resulting from overflow of Alau Dam.



This was as the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said it was providing more than $6.5 million to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to address flood-related humanitarian needs across Nigeria.



At the same time, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has advised states in the central and southern parts of the country to prepare ahead of potential floods that might soon affect communities downstream.



This followed the recent flood that impacted many communities across the nation, and the rising water levels in River Benue and River Niger States.

Alau Dam with a reservoir capacity of 112 million cubic meters was designed to support irrigation activities on the Alau river bank and to supply tap water in Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere Local Government Areas.

Parts of Maiduguri and Jere are presently flooded as the Alau Dam overflown into residential areas.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, who went around yesterday to assess the Alau Dam and damage that the present overflow had caused, assured residents that the Dam was not broken.



The SSG added that the state government was working with the Chad Basin Development Authority to take steps to protect Maiduguri from flooding.

“There have been a lot of worries as well as speculations that the whole Dam has broken down, but the dam has not broken down.

“We have been to Alau Dam on behalf of His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Executive Governor of Borno State.

“Borno State Government is partnering very strongly with the managers of Alau Dam. We have discussed and seen what to do, but the rumour of Maiduguri being flooded is not there,” he assured.



Zulum had sent a high-powered delegation to assess the impact of water overflow at Alau Dam, threatening Maiduguri Metropolis and its environs.

Tijani, who led the delegation, was received by the acting Managing Director of Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA), Mohammed Zannah, at Alau Dam.

The delegation comprised SA to the Governor on Monitoring and Evaluation, Baba Bukar Gujibawu; Executive Secretary, Borno Geographic Information Service, Adam Bababe; Executive Secretary, Borno State Road Maintenance Agency, Sadu Auno, and the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Saidu Barkindo.



While briefing the SSG, Zannah disclosed that despite the high water level in the river, which led to overflow, the present conditions did not pose a severe threat to the city, noting that all necessary measures were put in place to control the situation.

Meanwhile, a statement yesterday by the Development Outreach and Communications Team of USAID, has said the funding was part of USAID’s Fiscal Year 2024 support and would enable local partners to respond to flooding and other disasters.



The statement revealed that IOM was allocating $3 million to address flood-related humanitarian needs across the country.

Flooding has affected over 619,000 people in 29 Nigerian states since mid-August, according to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency.

The floods have claimed 210 lives, displaced nearly 228,700 people, and damaged more than 84,800 homes.

According to the statement, this response was part of a larger humanitarian assistance effort.



In Fiscal Year 2024, USAID has provided nearly $100 million in previously announced funding to Nigeria to respond to the urgent needs of those impacted by disasters, including floods.

USAID Mission Director, Melissa Jones said, “The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Nigeria as they face the challenges posed by climate change and increasingly frequent natural disasters.

“Our enduring partnership is rooted in a long history of delivering humanitarian aid across the nation.”

NEMA, however, said some of the actions to be taken included immediate clearing of blocked drainages, constructing temporary flood barriers and evacuating from flood plains to safe higher grounds.

The Agency advised communities to stay informed through weather updates and flood warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Residents were advised to avoid crossing flooded areas, relocate from flood-prone zones, and cooperate with local emergency services.

NEMA said it was working closely with state emergency management agencies and other relevant stakeholders through the National Emergency Operations Centre situated in the Agency’s headquarters to ensure that necessary support, including rescue and relief operations are available to affected communities.

Director-General of the agency, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, emphasised the importance of early action and community vigilance, stating that, “We urge all residents, especially in vulnerable areas, to heed our warnings and take immediate preventive measures to safeguard lives and property. Preparedness is key in reducing the impact of flooding.”