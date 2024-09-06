Experts Share Experiences on COVID-19 at PSHAN Podcast

Former Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr. Ihekweazu and Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, Mrs. Vivian Ihekweazu have shared their experiences from the frontline of Nigeria’s public health response to COVID.

Dr and Mrs Ihekweazuspoke at the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria’s (PSHAN’s) second season of its “Leadership Series” podcast.

Hosted by Managing Director of PSHAN, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, the episode was an enlightening discussion with Dr. Ihekweazu and Mrs. Ihekweazu on “Leading Nigeria Through Infectious Diseases Outbreaks: Challenges and Triumphs.”

The guests and the host stressed importance of establishing and strengthening Nigeria’s health infrastructure.

Dr. Ihekweazu noted data and diagnostic capabilities are crucial to building public health agencies, and the health system.

“The most important currency of a national health public health agency is its data and diagnostic capabilities. Without these, you have no foundation for your existence,” he said.

According to him, he prioritised development of National Reference Laboratory and other critical structures during his tenure. Referring to these achievements, Dr. Ihekweazu noted: “Building these structures was essential in manag COVID and laying groundwork for future challenges.”

Apart from reflecting on the challenges faced by Nigerians, the guests touched on their book: An Imperfect Storm, which explores Nigeria’s battle against COVID-19.

Describing the book’s approach, Mrs. Ihekweazu said: “Most books on infectious outbreaks focus on clinical aspects. We present the story in a way that resonates with people, incorporating personal experiences.” It captures the strategic and human elements of the response of NCDC, showcasing resilience and the power of public service.

Commenting on its perspective, Mrs. Ihekweazu noted: “We live in a country overwhelmed by negative narratives. But this book reminds us of progress made at a time of adversity.”

Speaking on his key takeaway, Dr. Chikwe noted: “For me, the key takeaway is two-fold. First, our public sector institutions must function effectively if we want to build a robust country. Second, we have the talent needed to drive this change, but we need to actively engage and support them. I have seen many qualified individuals in the public service doing little because they are not provided with the necessary resources and support. We must invest in these people if we want to see real progress.”

The book has garnered lofty reviews from notable individuals and public leaders, such as Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN, GCON), former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of World Trade Organisation, amongst others.