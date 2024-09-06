Clark Writes IG, Demands Wike’s Arrest over Rivers Crisis, State’s Elders Seek Probe

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Minister of Information in the First Republic, and foremost Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to issue a warrant of the arrest on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Also, a group under the aegis of Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum, has called for the investigation of Wike, over what they described as threat statements against some state governors.



Clark’s demand was contained in an open letter to the IG, where he claimed that the alleged threat by Wike to attack the state of any PDP governor, who recognised Governor Siminalayi Fubara as leader of the party in the state, constituted treasonable felony.



Clark, in his letter, titled: “Arrest Nyesom Wike Now With A Warrant Of Arrest,” said, “Nyesom Wike made this open threat to the other twelve PDP governors while attending a Court barred Congress of the PDP, in Port Harcourt on Saturday 31st August, 2024.”

The 97-year elder statesman said the FCT Minister issued the threat at the event despite a High Court ruling in Port Harcourt in Suit No. PHC/2282/CS/2024, against that exercise.



“Instead of vacating that ruling through an appeal, Nyesom Wike’ s group went to another court of co-ordinate jurisdiction in Abuja, and got a ruling to hold the congress.

“This is a completely wrong court process and should not be allowed to stand. For as long as the first court ruling is persisting, the PDP congress held by Wike and his men, remain a nullity.



“During this illegitimate PDP Congress, without caution and self-restrain, Wike openly voiced that he will ensure that the other governors do not have peace in their states for their support for the incumbent Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminilayi Fubara, his erstwhile protege with whom he is having a running battle.

“What all these show is the fact that this particular Minister, Wike, has gone overboard in his macabre dance. As we, lawyers say, nobody is above the law and the law must take its course”

On their part, the Rivers Elders’ open letter to President Bola Tinubu, dated September 5, 2024, was signed by a former Governor of Rivers, Chief Rufus Ada-George, on behalf of the forum.



The letter was also sequel to the statements credited to Wike.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the group said the conducts of Wike if not timely checked, could lead to a breakdown of peace and security in Nigeria.



They said the former governor choosing the capital of State, Port Harcourt, to release such alleged provocative threats was very worrisome and condemnable, adding that the statement constituted an assault to the governors.

“We at this Forum believe, that the above statement and threats consciously made by Wike to put fire in those states are callous, mischievous, unacceptable, and clearly undermine our democracy and national security.

“That some states expressed support for the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and called on his party’s NWC to grant him his rightful position as the leader of the party in the state does not earn them the verbal threats, Wike is unleashing on them.



“We, therefore, condemn in its entirety, the language, the environment and the insults meted out to their Excellencies which we consider as an indirect assault on them. We, the people of Rivers State stand for peace alone and we are known as fire quenchers, not fire setters.”

They also sent a strong appeal to the Minister, saying, “instead of poking and wreaking new fire, lets join hands to make sure that the fire is quenched completely,” calling on the President to direct the Inspector General of Police to launch an investigation on him (Wike).