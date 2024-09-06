ASRTI Seeks Improved Security Measures, Passenger Comfort

Industry think-tank, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has demanded from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) improved safety measures, passenger comfort, security and infrastructure standards at airports across Nigeria.

The body made the demand when it met with the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku at the agency headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

After commending Kuku for efforts of her leadership to improve the airports since she assumed office, the ASRTI team led by its President, Air Commodore Demola Onitiju (rtd), made a case for enforcement of compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) signed between FAAN and concessionaires at the airports, provision of better comfort for airport users, including the physically challenged passengers, who require separate facilities to access the terminal lounge.

Another demand was regulation of concessionaires’ access to the newly commissioned terminals and a monitoring device to ensure that duty free shop operators sell only what they were granted FAAN approval to sell at the airports.

“In the interest of health safety of travelers, who are consumers and standard international best practices, it is important for FAAN to evolve some certification processes and establish who is selling what among the retail shop operators,” said Onitiju.

He also called for urgent action on the menace of rats at the new terminal of the Lagos airport, which equally constitutes a health hazard.