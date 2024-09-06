Akwa Ibom is a Model State, Says Amb. Maidugu

*Commends Gov Eno for innovative educational initiatives

The numerous innovative strides of Governor Umo Eno’s administration have earned commendation from the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Mohammed Maidugu.

Speaking on Monday at the Nigerian House in London, Ambassador Maidugu expressed his admiration for the Akwa Ibom State government’s dedication to preparing its youth for the future. This came during his reception of secondary school students from the state, who were on an educational trip to the UK.

Ambassador Maidugu emphasised that the initiative would serve as a reference point when discussing innovative ideas with visiting dignitaries at the High Commission.

He highlighted the importance of promoting Nigeria’s image positively and reiterated the High Commission’s commitment to assisting Nigerians in the UK.

Senior officials from the High Commission also briefed the students on the functions of various sections such as Protocol, Immigration, and Education, offering valuable insights into the workings of the Nigerian government abroad.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information and the liaison for the EduTrip, conveyed Governor Eno’s gratitude for the High Commission’s support. He praised Ambassador Maidugu for his time and dedication in making the trip a success.

The Commissioner also extended an invitation for the Ambassador to visit Akwa Ibom.

On her part , the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet eulogised Pastor Umo Eno for giving the students this life changing experience .

She also thanked Ambassador Maidugu for being a reliable partner in the success story of the trip, intended to broaden the horizons of the students.

She emphasised that the trip will inspire the students to study harder and achieve greater performance in their academic pursuits.

The students visited iconic locations, including the Science Museum, Imperial College, and Cambridge University.

At Imperial College, they were introduced to the basics of aeroplane design by Andy Chipling and engaged in a session on ‘Engineering and the Future’ led by Dr. Sunday Popoola, a renowned intellectual.

Reflecting on the experience, Akaniyenne Ekeredimo, a student participant, remarked, “I was particularly inspired by Imperial College and Cambridge University, and I am motivated to pursue further studies at one of these prestigious institutions.”