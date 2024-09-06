54 Rural Communities Get Boreholes, Solar Lights in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

As part of efforts to develop the grassroots, the Ondo State Government has approved 1,600 solar lights, 54 boreholes to be sunk across rural communities of the state.



The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Community Engagement, Femi Denis Fadairo, stated this in Akure on Thursday, during an interactive session organised by the state Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), tagged: “The Platform”.

Fadairo said not less than 54 rural communities across the three senatorial districts will benefit from the gesture to make water accessible and prevent the outbreak of disease in the state.



He said the government has also approved a contract for the reticulation of Owena Dam for the people of Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The people at the local level and the communities are the ones voting. They need the lights because of criminals that use the bush to perpetrate their work, especially the herders.



His words: “If we develop our various communities more, it lightens our load on the urban centers. We need to develop the grassroots.

“The governor noticed this hence this office is to brief him on what is happening in the communities. Commissioners might not visit the communities, but the affected people live at the village level.

“The governor has approved 20 km of roads in each of the local governments. In the next few weeks, a lot of activities will start in terms of road infrastructure in the state.



“I believe that is part of the thrust the people should expect from their governor. And he has not spent a year, so for someone to judge him is very hard, and he has shown the will and zeal to deliver to the people if re-elected again.

“In terms of agriculture, presently, the state is releasing fertilizer to each of the local governments and not individuals because we want to catch a lot of the farmers by producing a lot of things for them so that their work will be easier in their respective farms including aquaculture. I am aware that our policy thrust is based on these.”



Speaking on the chances of Governor Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election, Fadairo said the achievements of the governor would speak for him despite the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, “Governor Aiyedatiwa is doing well in alleviating the sufferings in the rural communities by awarding contracts for rural roads, solar lights, and boreholes which would make life meaningful for rural dwellers”.